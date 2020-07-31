Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can ruin your own career by just being a plum dick to everyone!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Sam Eggington +400 over Ted Cheeseman ($5)
- Vicente Luque -200 over Randy Brown ($20)
- Derek Brunson +260 over Edmen Shagbazyan ($10)
- Lyndon Arthur -800 over Dec Spelman ($50)
- Ray Borg -260 over Nathan Maness ($15)
Eggington and Cheeseman are far too evenly-matched to me to lay off an underdog line like that.
Arthur is a bit of a late-bloomer, and oddly, is a much better professional boxer than an amateur one, but light heavyweight desperately needs some new blood, and Arthur is going to emerge.
Last Week: $ +63.25
Year To Date: $ -175.04
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.
