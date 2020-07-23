The Betting Window for July 24-26

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can acquire this living embodiment of a walking nightmare!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Robert Whittaker -120 over Darren Till ($35)

Fabricio Werdum +265 over Alexander Gustafsson ($5)

Mauricio Rua -190 over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira ($35)

Rhys McKee +700 over Khamzat Chimaev ($5)

Tanner Boser -270 over Raphael Pessoa ($20)

It’s the trilogy fight between these two legends. It’s also the battle of who’s shot less. Did you know Shogun is somehow 4-1-1 in his last six? Against some damned decent fighters. Nog’s last win was almost two years ago against Sam Alvey. Alvey is a fun fighter, but he doesn’t fight intelligently, he fights for fun and entertainment. He’ll swing with anyone until they fall and Nog got the better of him that night. He’s 44 and while Shogun isn’t going to scare anyone, he definitely has more life in him to this point. He beat Nog by decision in 2005, he beat Nog by decision in 2015, and he’ll do it again in 2020.

Oh, Chimaev is an absolute monster and will more than likely decimate McKee, but still, a -1200 favorite on a UFC card? C’mon, I gotta take a flyer, here.

Last Week: $ +0.32

Year To Date: $ -238.29

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.