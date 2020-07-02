Ten Things I Like: World Championship Underdog Knockouts

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) (12-0) (-850) vs. Holly Holm (9-0)
November 14, 2005, Melbourne Australia
WBA/WBC/IBF World Heavyweight Championships: Mike Tyson (c) (37-0) (-4200) vs. Buster Douglas (30-4-1)
February 11, 1990, Tokyo, Japan
UFC Middleweight Championship: Anderson Silva (c) (33-4) (-250) vs. Chris Weidman (9-0)
July 6, 2013, Las Vegas, Nevada
WBA Super/IBF/WBO/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (22-0) (-3000) vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. (32-1)
June 1, 2019, New York City, New York
WBA/WBC/IBA/NBA/IBO World Welterweight Championships: Roy Jones Jr. (c) (49-1) (-550) vs. Antonio Tarver (21-2)
May 15, 2004, Las Vegas, Nevada
WBA/IBF World Heavyweight Championships: Michael Moorer (c) (35-0) (-300) vs. George Foreman (72-4)
November 5, 1994, Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship: Cristiane Justino (c) (20-1) (-300) vs. Amanda Nunes (16-4)
December 29, 2018, Inglewood, California
WBA Heavyweight Championship: Mike Tyson (c) (45-1) (-2500) vs. Evander Holyfield (32-3)
November 9, 1996, Las Vegas, Nevada
WBC/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Lennox Lewis (c) (38-1-1) (-2500) vs. Hasim Rahman (34-2)
April 22, 2001, Brakpan, South Africa
UFC Middleweight Championship: Luke Rockhold (c) (15-2) (-345) vs. Michael Bisping (28-7)
June 4, 2016, Inglewood, California
