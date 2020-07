(With combat sports only starting to re-emerge and very slowly rolling back out, you’re still mostly stuck inside, we’re still mostly stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)



[embedded content]

Badou Jack’s nutritionist breaks down the two-division world champion’s meals.

[embedded content]

17 minutes of Khabib ragdolling opponents, as it says right there in the description.

[embedded content]

How Buster Douglas Knocked out Mike Tyson