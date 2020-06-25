Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday June 26

4:00pm: UFC Live: Hooker vs. Poirier (ESPN)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:00pm: UFC On The Line: UFC 251 (UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: Fight To Win 145 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 61 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

Saturday June 27

1:00pm: King of Kings Classic (FightBoxHD)

4:00pm: NFC BJJ 7 (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: UFC on ESPN Prelims (ESPN)

7:00pm: KO Addiction Boxing I ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Hooker vs. Poirier (ESPN)

8:00pm: Saturday Fight Live: Groves vs. Smith (DAZN)

9:00pm: Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE III (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Thorton vs. Mann ($14.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: Eleazar Valenzuela vs. Miguel Berchelt/Dante Jardon vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar (ESPN)

11:00pm: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:15pm: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday June 28

7:00pm: Rumble on the Rooftop Fite Klub ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Boy, a real one fight weekend, eh? Fucking yikes.





1. UFC on ESPN: Hooker vs. Poirier: The undercard is a bit lacking, but that main event knocks my dick in the dirt.





2. Eleazar Valenzuela vs. Miguel Berchelt/Dante Jardon vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar: And for the second straight week, a P4P-level Mexican fighter takes on a woefully unequipped club fighter in a sham of a main event at 11:00 after the UFC Saturday night.





3. Fight To Win 145: Another week and another stacked F2W card with a banger of a main event and co-main.





4. Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE III: Third Coast is just pumping out one-night tournaments like Moons Over My Hammys once Denny’s reopens.





5. Titan Fighting Championship 61: Credit to Titan for being the only major regional putting on shows during this, and even better, gold on the line this week as Danny Sabatello and Raymond Ramos square off for their vacant bantamweight strap.





6. Rumble on the Rooftop Fite Klub: Without any wrestling on the docket for some time, this is the closet we’ll get, lots of former big-time collegiate wrestlers squaring off.





7. Saturday Fight Live: Groves vs. Smith: Another edition of DAZN’s series they’ve been running where fighters re-watch their most famous fights and give commentary live.





8. King of Kings Classic: Live kickboxing is back! KOK and Krush return this weekend, and it baffles my mind that Krush isn’t available for any U.S. streaming.





9. Best of Combate Americas: Pretty sure they’re down to just the walkouts by now.





10. UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show: Lightweight is still a mess until Khabib can get to the States, but we should have a little more clarity one way or another.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 72kg Bout: Daniel Szott (6-3) vs. Dovydas Rimkus (4-1-1) [King of Kings Classic]

4. Lightweight Bout: Shuji Kawarada (7-3) vs. Yuzuki Satomi (13-8-1) [Krush 113]

3. 75kg Bout: Denis Makowski vs. Henrikas Vikstraitis [King of Kings Classic]

2. Krush Super Lightweight Championship: Daizo Sasaki (c) (25-17-1) vs. Kensei Kondo (3-3-1) [Krush 113]

1. Krush Lightweight Championship: Gonnapar Weerasakreck (c) (106-29-3) vs. Yuto Shinohara (13-3) [Krush 113]

BOXING

5. Junior Featherweight Bout: Alan David Picasso (13-1) vs. Florentino Perez Hernandez (14-5-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. Cruiserweight Bout: Jose Gregorio Ulrich (17-3) vs. Ryan Rozicki (12-0)

3. Lightweight Bout: Eleazar Valenzuela (21-13-4) vs. Miguel Berchelt (37-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. Vacant WBC United States Silver Junior Middleweight Championship: Andres Viera (10-2) vs. Jessie Wilcox (15-0-2)

1. Junior Welterweight Bout: Dante Jardon (32-6) vs. Omar Alejandro Aguilar (17-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Mickey Gall (6-2) vs. Mike Perry (13-6) [UFC on ESPN: Hooker vs. Poirier]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Philipe Lins (14-4) vs. Tanner Boser (17-6-1) [UFC on ESPN: Hooker vs. Poirier]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Gian Villante (17-11) vs. Maurice Greene (8-4) [UFC on ESPN: Hooker vs. Poirier]

2. Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (14-3) vs. Kyle Daukaus (9-0) [UFC on ESPN: Hooker vs. Poirier]

1. Lightweight Bout: Dan Hooker (20-8) vs. Dustin Poirier (25-6) [UFC on ESPN: Hooker vs. Poirier]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Superfight: Jason Nolf vs. Jordan Oliver [Rumble on the Rooftop Fite Klub]

4. Superfight: Luke Pletcher vs. Pat Lugo [Rumble on the Rooftop Fite Klub]

3. 200lb Black Belt Bout: Gabriel Almeida vs. Xande Ribeiro [Fight To Win 145]

2. 165lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Garry Tonon vs. Osvaldo Queixinho Moizinho [Fight To Win 145]

1. 8-man 180lb Tournament [Third Coast Grappling: KUMITE III]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who takes more losses than the United States Postal Service picks himself off of the canvas for another go.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Dan Hooker vs. Dustin Poirier

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Gonnapar Weerasakreck vs. Yuto Shinohara

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Miguel Berchelt over Eleazar Valenzuela

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC on ESPN: Hooker vs. Poirier

Upset of the Week: Ramiz Brahimaj over Takashi Sato

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Eleazar Valenzuela vs. Miguel Berchelt