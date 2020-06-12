UFC Fight Night: Calvillo vs. Eye Picks

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (8-1-1) vs. Jessica Eye (15-7)

Luke Irwin: First off, let me just say this is an embarrassment of a main event, even by quarantine standards. Eye is just one fight removed from getting absolutely nerfed by Bullet Shevchenko in her title shot, and Calvillo is coming off of a draw after she missed weight by four and a half pounds. Not exactly coming in hot, these two. Nevertheless, this will be a a Jessica Eye special. Long, drawn-out, boring, plodding, lots of wall-and-stall and somehow her winning via 2 judges giving it to her. Eye via SD.

Middleweight Bout: Karl Roberson (9-2) vs. Marvin Vettori (14-4-1)

Luke: For real this time! This was supposed to happen a full month ago, but Roberson had problems with his weight cut. Vettori’s style isn’t for everyone, but to this day, he’s still given Izzy Adesanya his toughest MMA task to date. Vettori via UD.

Bantamweight Bout: Gustavo Lopez (11-4) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (10-4)

Luke: I was going to take Dvalishvili against a fully-rested and ready Ray Borg, so yes, despite Lopez looking great in his last Combate offerings, I’m absolutely going to take Dvalishvili against a fighter on two days’ notice. Dvalishvili via UD.

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (20-7) vs. Charles Jourdain (10-2)

Luke: Fili’s one of my favorite fighters in the world, both in and out of the Octagon, but this is my upset pick. Fili’s style is so fluid that he can leave himself open to be finished, which I’m predicting will happen here. Jourdain is a heavy underdog, but he’s a live dog with his heavy hands. Fili’s fight IQ has never matched up with his raw skills and I think it costs him there. Jourdain via R3 KO.

Bantamweight Bout: Jordan Espinosa (14-7) vs. Mark De La Rosa (11-4)

Luke: These two have lost five combined fights, and suffice it to say there are jobs on the line, here. Espinosa via SD.