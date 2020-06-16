Select Page

Top Rank on ESPN: Greer Jr. vs. Plania Picks

Posted by | Jun 16, 2020 | ,

Top Rank on ESPN: Greer Jr. vs. Plania Picks
By |

Junior Featherweight Bout: Joshua Greer Jr. (22-1-1) vs. Mike Plania (23-1)

Luke Irwin: Plania is only 23 and may very well have world championships in his future, but the time is now for Greer, who has WBO and WBC secondary titles, and is just outside of title contention. Greer via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Antonio DeMarco (33-8-1) vs. Giovani Santillan (25-0)

Luke: DeMarco has some hard miles on him and is clearly a gatekeeper at 34 years old and after some wars, but he only lets world title-caliber fighters past him at this stage. Omar Figueroa Jr., Jessie Vargas, Rances Barthelemy, Jamal James, the late Maxim Dadashev. Is Santillan in that group? I don’t believe so. DeMarco via R8 TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Bobirzhan Mominov (10-0) vs. Cameron Krael (17-15-3)

Luke: Mominov via R4 TKO.

2020 Picks Record: 74-36

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Top Rank on ESPN: Greer Jr. vs. Plania Picks





Related Posts

UFC 250 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC 250 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

June 7, 2020

UFC: Eye vs Calvillo Prelim Breakout Star: Julia Avila

UFC: Eye vs Calvillo Prelim Breakout Star: Julia Avila

June 10, 2020

Fight of the Day: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Kevin Randleman

Fight of the Day: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Kevin Randleman

May 28, 2020

Fighters of the Week

Fighters of the Week

June 9, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino