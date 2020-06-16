Top Rank on ESPN: Greer Jr. vs. Plania Picks

Junior Featherweight Bout: Joshua Greer Jr. (22-1-1) vs. Mike Plania (23-1)

Luke Irwin: Plania is only 23 and may very well have world championships in his future, but the time is now for Greer, who has WBO and WBC secondary titles, and is just outside of title contention. Greer via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Antonio DeMarco (33-8-1) vs. Giovani Santillan (25-0)

Luke: DeMarco has some hard miles on him and is clearly a gatekeeper at 34 years old and after some wars, but he only lets world title-caliber fighters past him at this stage. Omar Figueroa Jr., Jessie Vargas, Rances Barthelemy, Jamal James, the late Maxim Dadashev. Is Santillan in that group? I don’t believe so. DeMarco via R8 TKO.

Welterweight Bout: Bobirzhan Mominov (10-0) vs. Cameron Krael (17-15-3)

Luke: Mominov via R4 TKO.

2020 Picks Record: 74-36