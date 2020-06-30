Select Page

Top Rank on ESPN: Fredrickson vs. Saucedo Picks
Junior Welterweight Bout: Alex Saucedo (29-1) vs. Sonny Fredrickson (21-2)

Luke Irwin: Saucedo’s only loss was in November of 2018 in his quest for world title gold against Maurice Hooker. Since then, he finished the immortal Rod Salka in the first round. Fredrickson is a level below and is coming off of a loss for a secondary title. Saucedo via R8 TKO.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Josue Vargas (16-1) vs. Salvador Briceno (17-5)

Luke: At only 22, Vargas’s career trajectory is right where it should be with his last fight earning him a secondary title at 140lbs. Don’t let the loss fool you, it was a DQ loss in 2016. Briceno is game, but limited, and most of his wins recently are against fighters with losing records. He’s pure prospect fodder. Vargas via UD.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Lawrence James Fryers (11-2) vs. John Bauza (13-0)

Luke: Bauza via UD.

