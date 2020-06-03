The Betting Window for June 5-7

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can afford to send out someone to be an actual face of hypocrisy!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Herbert Burns -235 over Evan Dunham ($40)

Sean O’Malley -500 over Eddie Wineland ($20)

Amanda Nunes -600 over Felicia Spencer ($30)

Cory Sandhagen -110 over Aljamain Sterling ($5)

Raphael Assuncao +125 over Cody Garbrandt ($5)

Don’t like this matchup for Dunham in the least. He hasn’t won a fight in nearly four years, he’s 38, he was finished in his last two fights by knees to the body, and he’s facing someone who won his last fight with a knee, and if he hits the mat with you after dropping you, you’re done for.

The line is a little too high on O’Malley, but it won’t matter in the end result. This is a textbook gatekeeper battle and Wineland has too many miles on him, these days.

Remember how I said that betting the favorite in any women’s bout that’s over -300 is a sucker’s bet because the talent gap just isn’t there yet? Nunes is the exception. She is the talent gap. Barring a complete lack of focus or potentially an arm falling up, she has this in a walk.

Last Week: $ -32.86

Year To Date: $ -192.57

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.