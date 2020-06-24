The Betting Window for June 26-28

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can afford to get hoodwinked into taking a bite of the forbidden fruit yet again!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Mike Perry -300 over Mickey Gall ($45)

Ramiz Brahimaj +115 over Takashi Sato ($5)

Jinh Yu Frey +140 over Kay Hansen ($10)

Dustin Poirier -225 over Dan Hooker ($20)

Brendan Allen -300 over Kyle Daukaus ($20)

Gall is all grapple, no hands, and if he can be put down and out by Diego Sanchez, and 2019 Diego Sanchez at that, an actual hard hitter like Perry should put Gall down.

Hansen is only 20 years old and making her UFC debut, so I’m surprised she’s coming in as the future. Frey is making her UFC debut, as well, but she’s a veteran who is an Invicta champion, has fought in South Korea and Japan, and is crafty enough to do what it takes to win on the cards.

Last Week: $ -17.34

Year To Date: $ -235.56

