The Betting Window for June 12-14

Jessica Eye -120 over Cynthia Calvillo ($20)

Marvin Vettori -225 over Karl Roberson ($30)

Kevin Aguilar -175 over Charles Rosa ($30)

Gina Mazany +350 over Julia Avila ($5)

Ryan Benoit -120 over Tyson Nam ($15)

Like every other Jessica Eye fight (minus her getting sent to another dimension by the Bullet), it’s gonna be long, boring, tedious, and go to the judges with her somehow coming out the victor by split-decision.

I was the conductor of the Kevin Aguilar hype train a couple years ago. He was so far above anyone else in Legacy and looked so great coming into the UFC, I thought he was destined for huge things and his style was goingt o garner him a ton of fans. Well, we hit a bit of a snag, and back-to-back losses have slowed the engines to a crawl. However, a fighter like Charles Rosa should be exactly the type of fight that Aguilar can not only win, but look good doing it at.

My golden rule of betting on women’s MMA bouts is simple. Unless the fighter is Amanda Nunes or Cris Cyborg, any line over -400 is far too high. The talent gap just isn’t there yet. It will be, but the gap is so small that it’s worth taking a flyer on the underdog.

Last Week: $ +16.02

Year To Date: $ -176.55

