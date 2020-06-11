Select Page

Premier Boxing Champions on ESPN: Magdaleno vs. Vicente Picks

Jun 11, 2020

Premier Boxing Champions on ESPN: Magdaleno vs. Vicente Picks
By

Junior Lightweight Bout: Jessie Magdaleno (27-1) vs. Yenifel Vicente (36-4-2)

Luke Irwin: The former junior featherweight world champion has been climbing the ranks at featherweight before the shutdown, so he’s taking a fight at a higher weight class just to get his footing back. Magdaleno via R6 TKO.

Vacant NABF Featherweight Championship: Adam Lopez (13-2) vs. Luis Coria (12-2)

Luke: Coria will get there, but not yet. Lopez was ahead on one scorecard, close on the other two, and had knocked down undefeated Oscar Valdez in his junior lightweight debut before being stopped in the seventh. He’s near title contention, and this is the first step towards getting there. Lopez via R10 TKO.

Lightweight Bout: Eric Mondragon (3-0) vs. Mike Danny Sanchez (6-0)

Luke: Mondragon via SD.

2020 Picks Record: 69-34

Combat, MMA

