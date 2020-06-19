Date: June 26, 1999
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Bantamweight Championship (Tapia)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Event Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Johnny Tapia vs. Paulie Ayala I
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jun 19, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: June 26, 1999
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Bantamweight Championship (Tapia)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Event Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
June 12, 2020
June 15, 2020
June 16, 2020