Date: December 5, 1999
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix Final Round
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Jerome Le Banner vs. Peter Aerts III
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jun 25, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: December 5, 1999
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix Final Round
Championship(s):
Venue: Tokyo Dome
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
June 7, 2020
June 17, 2020
June 1, 2020
May 31, 2020