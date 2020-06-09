Date: March 17, 2006
Card: 2006 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
Championship(s):
Venue: Ford Center
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Chris Weidman vs. Ryan Bader
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Jun 9, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: March 17, 2006
Card: 2006 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
Championship(s):
Venue: Ford Center
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
May 20, 2020
May 14, 2020