Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday May 29

4:00pm: UFC Live: Burns vs. Woodley (ESPN)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 60 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday May 30

6:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Burns vs. Woodley Prelims (ESPN)

7:00pm: XFN 28 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Saturday Fight Live: De La Hoya vs. Hopkins (DAZN)

9:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Burns vs. Woodley (ESPN)

9:00pm: Eliezer Aquino vs. Norbelto Jimenez/Juan Carlos Cordones vs. Luis David Salazar (YouTube)

11:30pm: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday May 31

1:00pm: WTFK: Grand Prix Finals (YouTube)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 14 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: For the first time in months! (Almost) 10 fight programs we can actually watch!





1. UFC on ESPN: Burns vs. Woodley: The UFC moves base from Florida to their home gym in Nevada, for another strange, yet, oddly compelling, fanless show.





2. Submission Underground 14: Chael P. Sonnen will provide you entertainment, goddammit. A true man of the people.





3. Eliezer Aquino vs. Norbelto Jimenez/Juan Carlos Cordones vs. Luis David Salazar: BOXING LIVES! And it’s on YouTube!





4. Titan Fighting Championship 60: I admire Titan’s ability to adapt on the fly. They’ve turned Titan 60 into an all-grappling card. You have to be flexible during these times, and I admire their ability to do so.





5. Saturday Fight Live: De La Hoya vs. Hopkins: A new feature from DAZN, where they have two fighters narrate their bout with each other live on Saturday night.





6. XFN 28: Well, you certainly don’t see many promotions that feature ring card girl/fighter hybrids, but here we are! Not many regionals are up and doing business, but that’s the benefits of being based in Florida.





7. UFC Live: Burns vs. Woodley: I’ve never been so happy to see watered-down ESPN pre-shows.





8. UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show: Does this get Woodley back into title contention? Should I light my own hand on fire??





9. WTFK: Grand Prix Finals: Your best/only kickboxing option of the weekend.

10. Ummm…we don’t have a tenth. Hopefully soon!

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man that’s never been so happy to lose money on picks gladly tosses away his money just to watch live fights.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Craig Jones vs. Vagner Rocha

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Mackenzie Dern over Hannah Cifers

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC on ESPN: Burns vs. Woodley

Upset of the Week: Spike Carlyle over Billy Quarantillo

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Gilbert Burns vs. Tyron Woodley