The Betting Window for May 8-10

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Anthony Pettis -140 over Donald Cerrone ($20)

Fabricio Werdum -310 over Alexei Oleinik ($50)

Yorgan De Castro +170 over Greg Hardy ($10)

Tony Ferguson -180 over Justin Gaethje ($15)

Dominick Cruz +180 over Henry Cejudo ($5)

Seven years ago, Pettis shined a big bright light on bodywork being able to cut down Cerrone, and it’s not like Cowboy’s gotten any better defensively.

Oleinik has long made his bones in MMA submitting heavyweights who don’t know the first thing about grappling. Suffice it to say, that will certainly be a challenge against Werdum, quite possibly the best grappling heavyweight mixed martial artist of all-time.

Last Week: $ -13.00

Year To Date: $ -105.73

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.