The Betting Window for May 8-10

Posted by | May 6, 2020 | ,

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can build your own exoskeleton to somehow survive and even thrive at the most punishing position in professional sports and play until you’re 65!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Anthony Pettis -140 over Donald Cerrone ($20)
  • Fabricio Werdum -310 over Alexei Oleinik ($50)
  • Yorgan De Castro +170 over Greg Hardy ($10)
  • Tony Ferguson -180 over Justin Gaethje ($15)
  • Dominick Cruz +180 over Henry Cejudo ($5)

Seven years ago, Pettis shined a big bright light on bodywork being able to cut down Cerrone, and it’s not like Cowboy’s gotten any better defensively.

Oleinik has long made his bones in MMA submitting heavyweights who don’t know the first thing about grappling. Suffice it to say, that will certainly be a challenge against Werdum, quite possibly the best grappling heavyweight mixed martial artist of all-time.

Last Week: $ -13.00
Year To Date: $ -105.73

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: The Betting Window for May 8-10





