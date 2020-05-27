Select Page

The Betting Window for May 29-31

The Betting Window for May 29-31
Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can own a billion-dollar sports broadcasting platform and then try to sell it right before sports come back!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Mackenzie Dern -400 over Hannah Cifers ($40)
  • Blagoi Ivanov -115 over Augusto Sakai ($20)
  • Antonina Shevchenko -115 over Katlyn Chookagian ($10)
  • Jamahal Hill -140 over Klidson Abreu ($10)
  • Tyron Woodley -190 over Gilbert Burns ($20)

Per usual, the biggest challenge Dern will face here will be the scale.

The only blemish on Sakai’s record was an ugly split-decision against Cheick Kongo. Well, what do we have here? A heavyweight in Ivanov who is perfectly capable of uglying up a fight and not let his opponent get his offense going. Sakai is a hell of a striker, but I don’t think he’ll have much of an answer for Ivanov’s ground and grappling work. This is going to be capital “U” ugly.

Last Week: $ +11.53
Year To Date: $ -159.71

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

