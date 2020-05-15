The Betting Window for May 15-17

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can have all the money you need not to be a first-round NFL draft pick and have the awesome foresight to commit armed robbery, thus proving 31 NFL teams dead right about you!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Walt Harris -165 over Alistair Overeem ($10)

Edson Barboza -135 over Dan Ige ($15)

Yadong Song -200 over Marlon Vera ($20)

Claudia Gadelha -205 over Angela Hill ($30)

Miguel Baeza -210 over Matt Brown ($25)

Luckily for Harris, Overeem is a pretty damned-good fighter for him to take on. He’s a big name, and also pretty chinny. Picking with my heart, here, but I’ll always bet against Overeem’s chin.

This is most-likely Hill’s gatekeeper fight, a win over Claudia Gadelha, a feat accomplished by only Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Nina Ansaroff, and Jessica Andrade, puts her directly into the title picture. However, there’s a reason Gadelha is probably the best women’s strawweight ever to never be world champion. We know the M.O., she’s going to ugly it up and use her strength and base to push her opponent where she wants to go (usually against the fence), and even for how decent Hill’s striking is, I don’t think she has the strength to avoid Gadelha muscling her around.

Last Week: $ -65.71

Year To Date: $ -171.24

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.