Quarantine Theater: Episode XIII

(With combat sports only starting to re-emerge and very slowly rolling back out, you’re still mostly stuck inside, we’re still mostly stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)



[embedded content]

Donald Cerrone goes behind the scenes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for his and Paul Felder’s cameos.

[embedded content]

In his second-to-last fight ever, go behind the scenes with Chad Mendes in Boise to see what goes on behind the curtain.

[embedded content]

Here’s a throwback to the brilliant and hysterical Celebrity Deathmatch on MTV. In this bout, we’ve got Holyfield vs. Tyson (III?)