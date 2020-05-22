Select Page

Quarantine Theater: Episode XII

(With combat sports only starting to re-emerge and very slowly rolling back out, you’re still mostly stuck inside, we’re still mostly stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

A fond, and very detailed look back at the brilliance that was Strikeforce, aptly titled “The Strikeforce Era”.

All 46 of Mike Tyson’s knockouts, chronicled here.

A free 2018 shoot interview (i.e. an interview without kayfabe) with Dan “The Beast” Severn, talking wrestling, fighting, UFC, staying in shape at 60, and lots more.

