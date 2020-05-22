(With combat sports only starting to re-emerge and very slowly rolling back out, you’re still mostly stuck inside, we’re still mostly stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)
A fond, and very detailed look back at the brilliance that was Strikeforce, aptly titled “The Strikeforce Era”.
All 46 of Mike Tyson’s knockouts, chronicled here.
A free 2018 shoot interview (i.e. an interview without kayfabe) with Dan “The Beast” Severn, talking wrestling, fighting, UFC, staying in shape at 60, and lots more.
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Quarantine Theater: Episode XII