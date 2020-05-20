Quarantine Theater: Episode XI

(With combat sports only starting to re-emerge and very slowly rolling back out, you’re still mostly stuck inside, we’re still mostly stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

[embedded content]

Another highlight video, but this is one of my favorites: This is MMA. Courtesy of the good folks at TheMVZone.

[embedded content]

SBNation gives the Deep Rewind treatment to the most shocking upset in boxing history, you know it, Tyson vs. Buster.

[embedded content]

SBNation’s Jon Bois and Chapo Trap House’s Felix Biederman teamed up to produce a YouTube series entitled Fighting in the Age of Loneliness, this is Part I.