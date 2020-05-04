Quarantine Theater: Episode X

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)



[embedded content]

It is, unfortunately, what everyone remembers firstly about the Easton Assassin, overshadowing a tremendous career, and one of the classiest and greatest ambassadors of the sport of boxing, Larry Holmes, but still…it is pretty awesome. Yes, it’s a missle dropkick off of the car against Trevor Berbick.

[embedded content]

On this episode of Fuel, a subset of Munchies, which is a subset of Vice, Kron Gracie breaks down his pescatarian diet.

[embedded content]

Turn on your closed captions and learn the story of Aleksandr Karelin, he of the 887-2 record and Russian wrestling legend turned politician.