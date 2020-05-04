Select Page

Quarantine Theater: Episode X

Posted by | May 4, 2020 | ,

Quarantine Theater: Episode X
By |

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

It is, unfortunately, what everyone remembers firstly about the Easton Assassin, overshadowing a tremendous career, and one of the classiest and greatest ambassadors of the sport of boxing, Larry Holmes, but still…it is pretty awesome. Yes, it’s a missle dropkick off of the car against Trevor Berbick.

On this episode of Fuel, a subset of Munchies, which is a subset of Vice, Kron Gracie breaks down his pescatarian diet.

Turn on your closed captions and learn the story of Aleksandr Karelin, he of the 887-2 record and Russian wrestling legend turned politician.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Quarantine Theater: Episode X





Related Posts

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 15/20

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 15/20

April 15, 2020

The Cards That Weren't: Tarver/Dawson Doubleheader on ABC

The Cards That Weren&#039;t: Tarver/Dawson Doubleheader on ABC

April 29, 2020

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Scouting Report

Donald &#039;Cowboy&#039; Cerrone Scouting Report

May 3, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 17/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 17/20

April 17, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino