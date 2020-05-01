Select Page

Quarantine Theater: Episode IX

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

Another edition of GQ’s 10 Things I Can’t Live Without, this time featuring Golden Boy’s Golden Boy Ryan Garcia.

A return to SB Nation’s Beef Series. This time, the longtime bad blood between Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz.

Stephen Thompson, Stipe Miocic, and Chris Weidman attempt a team dub in Warzone.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

