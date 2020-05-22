Date: August 16, 2004
Card: 2004 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): 73kg Olympic Bronze Medal
Venue: Ano Liosia Olympic Hall
Location: Athens, Greece
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Daniel Fernandes vs. Jimmy Pedro
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | May 22, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: August 16, 2004
Card: 2004 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): 73kg Olympic Bronze Medal
Venue: Ano Liosia Olympic Hall
Location: Athens, Greece
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
May 1, 2020
May 14, 2020
April 27, 2020