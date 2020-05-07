Select Page

Fight of the Day: Clay Guida vs. Diego Sanchez

Posted by | May 7, 2020 | ,

Fight of the Day: Clay Guida vs. Diego Sanchez
By |

Date: June 20, 2009
Card: UFC The Ultimate Fighter 9 Finale
Championship(s):
Venue: Pearl Concert Theater
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Clay Guida vs. Diego Sanchez





Related Posts

Quarantine Theater: Episode VII

Quarantine Theater: Episode VII

April 24, 2020

Fight of the Day: Eddie Alvarez vs. Michael Chandler

Fight of the Day: Eddie Alvarez vs. Michael Chandler

April 7, 2020

Ten Things I Like: Fight Venues

Ten Things I Like: Fight Venues

April 23, 2020

Top Ten Earning Women's MMA Fighters

Top Ten Earning Women&#039;s MMA Fighters

April 14, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino