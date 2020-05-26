Select Page

Fight of the Day: Chahid Oulad El Hadj vs. Mike Zambidis

Posted by | May 26, 2020 | ,

Fight of the Day: Chahid Oulad El Hadj vs. Mike Zambidis
By |

Date: October 3, 2010
Card: K-1 World MAX 2010 Final 16
Championship(s):
Venue: Olympic Gymnastics Arena
Location: Seoul, South Korea

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Chahid Oulad El Hadj vs. Mike Zambidis





Related Posts

Francis Ngannou Career Earnings

Francis Ngannou Career Earnings

May 10, 2020

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: May 22/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: May 22/20

May 22, 2020

Fight of the Day: Kelly Gneiting vs. Ulambayar “Byamba” Byambajav

Fight of the Day: Kelly Gneiting vs. Ulambayar “Byamba” Byambajav

April 27, 2020

Quarantine Theater: Episode IX

Quarantine Theater: Episode IX

May 1, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino