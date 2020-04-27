Quarantine Theater: Episode VIII

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

[embedded content]

“Karate Expert” Stephen Thompson breaks down karate in movies. What’s realistic and what isn’t?

[embedded content]

GQ returns with its 10 Things I Cannot Live Without Series: On deck? Tyson Fury. Lord knows what that will entail.

[embedded content]

The great ones have them. Ali had Norton, Frazier had Foreman, Matt Hughes had ….Dennis Hallman? Whatever the case, some of the greatest fighters have that one opponent that gives them fits. MMA On Point presents ten.