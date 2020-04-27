Select Page

Quarantine Theater: Episode VIII

Posted by | Apr 27, 2020 | ,

Quarantine Theater: Episode VIII
By |

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

“Karate Expert” Stephen Thompson breaks down karate in movies. What’s realistic and what isn’t?

GQ returns with its 10 Things I Cannot Live Without Series: On deck? Tyson Fury. Lord knows what that will entail.

The great ones have them. Ali had Norton, Frazier had Foreman, Matt Hughes had ….Dennis Hallman? Whatever the case, some of the greatest fighters have that one opponent that gives them fits. MMA On Point presents ten.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Quarantine Theater: Episode VIII





Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Anderson Silva vs. Tetsuji Kato

Fight of the Day: Anderson Silva vs. Tetsuji Kato

April 3, 2020

Fight of the Day: Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali I

Fight of the Day: Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali I

April 8, 2020

Jon Jones Prop Bets & UFC 249 Location Odds

Jon Jones Prop Bets & UFC 249 Location Odds

March 29, 2020

Fight of the Day: Danny Lopez vs. Mike Ayala

Fight of the Day: Danny Lopez vs. Mike Ayala

April 10, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino