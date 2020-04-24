Quarantine Theater: Episode VII

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)



[embedded content]

I am a sucker for a corny tribute video, and this is one of the better ones. Overwrought with a touch of religion thrown in, corny in the best way.

[embedded content]

Most UFC promos look exactly alike, which is why a promo like UFC 120 stands out so colorfully.

[embedded content]

10 MMA Fighters With Notorious Achilles Heels. MMA On Point with an interesting look at the one weakness that seems to plague certain fighters.