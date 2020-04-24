Select Page

Quarantine Theater: Episode VII

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

I am a sucker for a corny tribute video, and this is one of the better ones. Overwrought with a touch of religion thrown in, corny in the best way.

Most UFC promos look exactly alike, which is why a promo like UFC 120 stands out so colorfully.

10 MMA Fighters With Notorious Achilles Heels. MMA On Point with an interesting look at the one weakness that seems to plague certain fighters.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

