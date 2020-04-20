Select Page

Quarantine Theater: Episode VI

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

Some of the best verbal stylings of the American Gangster, Chael P. Sonnen, the P stands for undefeated.

SB Nation’s terrific Rewind series takes a look at Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm, still one of the most shocking bouts in combat sports history, yet also somehow felt inevitable, didn’t it?

Dana White attempts to guess UFC fighters’ tattoos, featuring a cameo from Alan Belcher’s hideous Johnny Cash ink.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

