Quarantine Theater: Episode VI

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

[embedded content]

Some of the best verbal stylings of the American Gangster, Chael P. Sonnen, the P stands for undefeated.

[embedded content]

SB Nation’s terrific Rewind series takes a look at Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm, still one of the most shocking bouts in combat sports history, yet also somehow felt inevitable, didn’t it?

[embedded content]

Dana White attempts to guess UFC fighters’ tattoos, featuring a cameo from Alan Belcher’s hideous Johnny Cash ink.