Quarantine Theater: Episode V

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)



The late Ulambayaryn Byambajav, or Byamba as he was mostly known, introduces his recipe for chankonabe, legendary Japanese dish famous among combat sports athletes, and shines a light on Sumo. A bright light extinguished too soon.

Years ago, there was a YouTube user named NickTheFace who used to make kickass MMA trailers, and this one, about the hypothetical Anderson Silva-Lyoto Machida fight, was one of his best. Just tremendous editing.

The fine folk of Bray County Wicklow, hometown of James Joyce, Sinead O’Connor, and Finn Balor, watching their own Katie Taylor win Olympic gold.