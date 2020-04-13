Quarantine Theater: Episode IV

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)



[embedded content]

As you may know, the early days of the UFC include some absolute characters, and nobody was possibly a bigger character than Harold Howard. The Canadian karate fighter gets the highlight treatment with a natural fit, Eddie Money. After watching it, would it surprise you know that Howard eventually would go on to attack his sister and nephew with a hammer, try to break into his estranged wife’s house, then drive a car into a casino? It shouldn’t.

[embedded content]

FightHype does a great job of getting candid footage with some of the biggest names in combat sports media, and this is one of my favorites. This was after the Canelo-Cotto card and they get Max Kellerman, one of my favorites, to wax poetically about fans’ tendancies to overvalue their personal preference in fighters against the objective reality of who is the best. And of course, because it’s Max, there’s some Andre Ward defending.

[embedded content]

A very nice tribute to the late Marc de Bonte, the former Belgian Glory welterweight champion, whom we lost at only 26 years old.