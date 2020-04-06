Quarantine Theater: Edition II

(With all combat sports ground to a halt and stay home orders enacted, you’re stuck inside, we’re stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)



[embedded content]

With respect to his extensive fighting career, this is truly Yoshihiro Akiyama’s crowning achievement, as a mafia boss in a K-Pop music video. Sexyama shines through the damned screen. Also, shoutout to Dong Hyun-Kim for his cameo as a henchman.

[embedded content]

In the second-ever women’s UFC fight, the goddamned TV crew missed Cat Zingano’s emotional entrance, as nothing captured the sense of relief, excitement, nervousness, gratitude, and achievement of making it to the biggest MMA organization in the world. Also, did you know Cat has finishes over two of the top-10 women’s fighters in history (Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes)? Crazy.

[embedded content]

It’s rare the UFC’s promos hit a good note, but this was a great spot. The UFC was making its fifth foray onto FOX, and the lightweight title was being defended on it for the first time. Check out that lineup, remember when UFC cards had that kind of depth?