Date: February 15, 1978
Card:
Championship(s): WBA/WBC World Heavyweight Championship (Ali)
Venue: Hilton Hotel
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali I
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Apr 8, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: February 15, 1978
Card:
Championship(s): WBA/WBC World Heavyweight Championship (Ali)
Venue: Hilton Hotel
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
March 12, 2020
April 1, 2020
April 8, 2020