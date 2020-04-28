Select Page

Fight of the Day: Diego Sanchez vs. Karo Parisyan

Posted by | Apr 28, 2020 | ,

Fight of the Day: Diego Sanchez vs. Karo Parisyan
By |

Date: August 17, 2006
Card: UFC Fight Night: Parisyan vs. Sanchez
Championship(s):
Venue: Red Rock Resort Casino and Spa
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Diego Sanchez vs. Karo Parisyan





Related Posts

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 10/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Apr 10/20

April 10, 2020

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Apr 21/20

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Apr 21/20

April 21, 2020

UFC 250 Full Fight Card Odds

UFC 250 Full Fight Card Odds

April 17, 2020

Fight of the Day: Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali I

Fight of the Day: Leon Spinks vs. Muhammad Ali I

April 8, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino