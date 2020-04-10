10 Things I Like: Walkout Songs

1. Andrei Arlovski: Icepick “Onward To Victory”

[embedded content]

The sirens, the barking, the growling, and then here comes The Pitbull himself to, statistically, knock out or be knocked out.

2. Luke Rockhold: DMX “The Rain”

[embedded content]

How the song always seems to sync with Rockhold’s stride adds to the coolness factor of the former middleweight champ’s walk to the cage.

3. Conor McGregor: The Chieftains “The Foggy Dew”, The Notorious B.I.G. “Hypnotize”

[embedded content]

Say what you want about the lad and his antics outside the cage, when it’s time to fight, he knows how to make an entrance.

4. Aisling Daly/Chan Sung Jung: The Cranberries “Zombie”

[embedded content]

Coming out to the Cranberries will always get you on this list, especially for KZ leaning into his nickname. But the clip here of coming out to “Zombie” in Ireland? Then leading the crowd in a sing-a-long? It’s basically a cheat code. It’s finding the whistle in Super Mario 3.

5. Nick Diaz: Deftones “Feiticeira”

[embedded content]

From those first blasts of the guitar, you know you’re in for a battle. Also very on-brand of Nick to walk out to Deftones, seeing as how the 916 is next-door neighbors of the 209.

6. Carlos Condit: Rage Against The Machine “Know Your Enemy”

[embedded content]

The Natural Born Killer also came out to “The Ghost of Tom Joad” a lot, as well, but I always preferred his early walkout tune, as the funk in the beginning synced up to his backstage walk too damned well.

7. Frankie Edgar: The Notorious B.I.G. “Kick in the Door”

[embedded content]

The most underrated Biggie song for maybe the most underrated fighter in the UFC’s history. The fast-paced jam pairs perfectly with Frankie’s run to the cage to come forward to 15-25 minutes.

8. Matt Hughes: Hank Williams Jr. “A Country Boy Can Survive”

[embedded content]

Maybe the most perfect pairing of fighter and walkout song. Hughes was a soft-spoken country boy who would just go into the cage and outwork his opponent with pure corn-fed farmer strength, becoming a cult hero.

9. Cat Zingano: Sick Puppies “You’re Going Down”

[embedded content]

Did you know Cat has stoppage wins over two of the 10 greatest female fighters of all-time (Nunes, Tate)? Pure anger rock from the first mom to ever fight in the UFC.

10. Robbie Lawler: Sam and Dave “Hold On, I’m Coming”

[embedded content]

A smooth, catchy MoTown jam isn’t often heard in MMA walkouts, but Lawler isn’t like most fighters. The contrast between the easy-going tune and the absolute violence Lawler is bringing with him is almost eerie. Hold on, he’s coming.