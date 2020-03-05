The Betting Window for March 6-8

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can channel the scientific power of not letting your body lose a single nutrient!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Adam Kownacki -2500 over Robert Heleniuis ($50)

Israel Adesanya -275 over Yoel Romero ($25)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk +150 over Weili Zhang ($5)

Li Jingliang -170 over Neil Magny ($15)

Drakkar Klose +140 over Beneil Dariush ($5)

5’0″, 5’3″, 5’1″, 5’1″. What are those? The heights of Weili’s opponents in the UFC. Zhang hasn’t faced anyone near Joanna’s size in the UFC, and Joanna has never lost to someone with Zhang’s height and reach. So what this comes down to is if Jedrzejczyk can use her length and avoid getting inside Weili’s tornado of an inside game, she can outpoint her over twenty-five minutes. Will Joanna do that? She hasn’t exactly fought smart lately. I’ll roll the dice and say she puts her pride aside and fights smarter, not harder, and squeezes out a points win.

Klose and Dariush is one of those fights that I have so even that I’ll put money on the underdog.

Last Week: $ -16.12

Year To Date: $ -26.82

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.