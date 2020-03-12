The Betting Window for March 13-15

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can crack wise about the Coronavirus and then get your entire billion-dollar league shut down two days later!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Nico Hernandez -700 over Chancey Wilson ($60)

Miguel Marriaga +1400 over Shakur Stevenson ($5)

Demian Maia +155 over Gilbert Burns ($5)

Jussier Formiga -165 over Brandon Moreno ($20)

Charles Oliveira +120 over Kevin Lee ($10)

No, I don’t think Marriaga defeats Shakur. I think Shakur could actually pitch a shutout. BUT! Big upsets, so hot right now, and after getting burnt to a crisp by Adam Kownacki, I’ll give the mega-puncher a puncher’s chance.

I feel comfortably betting large on Nico. It’s not even a freaking Olympic silver medalist comes through the doors of Bare Knuckle Fighting, and even rarer than he wanted to fight there because of his goddamned fighting spirit. His technique can’t be matched in the promotion, and any power that he has in a bonus.

Last Week: $ -65.91

Year To Date: $ -92.73

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.