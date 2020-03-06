Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Helenius vs. Kownacki Picks

Heavyweight Bout: Adam Kownacki (20-0) vs. Robert Helenius (29-3)

Luke Irwin: At his best, in 2011, Helenius was a solid secondary-champ who had wins over Samuel Peter and Dereck Chisora, but that was a loooong time ago, and now he’s getting KO’d by Gerald Washington. Kownacki should put on a show on network TV to keep himself in the newly scorching-hot heavyweight division title picture. Kownacki via R6 KO.

Heavyweight Bout: Efe Ajagba (12-0) vs. Razvan Cojanu (17-6)

Luke: Another step up for Ajagba, as the build continues. Ajagba via R4 KO.

Vacant WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship: Frank Sanchez (14-0) vs. Joey Dawejko (20-7-4)

Luke: Dawejko is a very tough, very limited, 5’10” bowling ball of a heavyweight from Philly. Sanchez is “27” from Cuba. This will be a test to see if Sanchez can keep the pressure on for ten rounds, because Dawejko will keep coming. Sanchez via UD.

2020 Picks Record: 49-14