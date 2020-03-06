Select Page

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Helenius vs. Kownacki Picks

Posted by | Mar 6, 2020 | ,

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Helenius vs. Kownacki Picks
By: |

Heavyweight Bout: Adam Kownacki (20-0) vs. Robert Helenius (29-3)

Luke Irwin: At his best, in 2011, Helenius was a solid secondary-champ who had wins over Samuel Peter and Dereck Chisora, but that was a loooong time ago, and now he’s getting KO’d by Gerald Washington. Kownacki should put on a show on network TV to keep himself in the newly scorching-hot heavyweight division title picture. Kownacki via R6 KO.

Heavyweight Bout: Efe Ajagba (12-0) vs. Razvan Cojanu (17-6)

Luke: Another step up for Ajagba, as the build continues. Ajagba via R4 KO.

Vacant WBC Continental Americas Heavyweight Championship: Frank Sanchez (14-0) vs. Joey Dawejko (20-7-4)

Luke: Dawejko is a very tough, very limited, 5’10” bowling ball of a heavyweight from Philly. Sanchez is “27” from Cuba. This will be a test to see if Sanchez can keep the pressure on for ten rounds, because Dawejko will keep coming. Sanchez via UD.

2020 Picks Record: 49-14

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Premier Boxing Champions on FOX: Helenius vs. Kownacki Picks



Related Posts

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero Fight Card

UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero Fight Card

March 3, 2020

Dominick Reyes Career Earnings

Dominick Reyes Career Earnings

February 9, 2020

The Statistical Star of UFC Norfolk: Felicia Spencer

The Statistical Star of UFC Norfolk: Felicia Spencer

March 1, 2020

Cejudo vs. Aldo Signed for UFC 250

Cejudo vs. Aldo Signed for UFC 250

February 24, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino