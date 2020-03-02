Date: September 24, 1953
Card:
Championship(s): NBA Heavyweight Championship (Marciano)
Venue: Polo Grounds
Location: New York City, New York
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Rocky Marciano vs. Roland La Starza II
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Mar 2, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: September 24, 1953
Card:
Championship(s): NBA Heavyweight Championship (Marciano)
Venue: Polo Grounds
Location: New York City, New York
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
February 28, 2020
February 10, 2020
February 9, 2020
February 16, 2020