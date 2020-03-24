Date: April 4, 2007
Card: K-1 World MAX 2007 World Elite Showcase
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Kozo Takeda vs. Mike Zambidis
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Mar 24, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: April 4, 2007
Card: K-1 World MAX 2007 World Elite Showcase
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
March 2, 2020
March 2, 2020
February 24, 2020