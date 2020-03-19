Date: June 23, 1969
Card:
Championship(s): NYSAC Heavyweight Championship (Frazier)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Jerry Quarry vs. Joe Frazier
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Mar 19, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: June 23, 1969
Card:
Championship(s): NYSAC Heavyweight Championship (Frazier)
Venue: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
February 26, 2020
March 8, 2020
February 23, 2020
February 23, 2020