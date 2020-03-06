Date: August 28, 1959
Card:
Championship(s): Vacant NBA World Middleweight Championship
Venue: Cow Palace
Location: Daly City, California
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Carmen Basilio vs. Gene Fullmer I
Select Page
Posted by Luke Irwin | Mar 6, 2020 | Undercard Superstar, worldwidemma101-com
Date: August 28, 1959
Card:
Championship(s): Vacant NBA World Middleweight Championship
Venue: Cow Palace
Location: Daly City, California
Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar
Share:
February 28, 2020
February 14, 2020
February 18, 2020