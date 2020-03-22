With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions. We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.
A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.
View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Champions Roll Call: Women's Boxing: Junior Lightweight-Junior Atomweight