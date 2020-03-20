Select Page

Champions Roll Call: UFC

Posted by | Mar 20, 2020 | ,

Champions Roll Call: UFC
By |
With combat sports mostly on hold, we’ve decided it’s as good of a time as any to take a glimpse around the combat world and take stock of current world champions.  We’ll start in the UFC and work our way around major MMA, major kickboxing, and boxing world champions during the current freeze.

A quick note, defenses listed is how many defenses they’ve made during their current run with the title, if a fighter has multiple reigns.

UFC Women’s Flyweight Valentine Shevchenko 18-3 2 defenses
UFC Women’s Strawweight Zhang Weili 21-1 1 defense

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Champions Roll Call: UFC



Related Posts

Demian Maia Scouting Report

Demian Maia Scouting Report

March 9, 2020

Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

March 9, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Results

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Results

February 22, 2020

UFC 248 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC 248 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

March 6, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

CasinoHEX.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino