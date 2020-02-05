Select Page

The Betting Window for February 7-9

The Betting Window for February 7-9
Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can be ill-informed enough to hide under the bed and just say “THE RUSSIANS!” while you wait for the sirens to start.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

  • Dominick Reyes +325 over Jon Jones ($10)
  • Derrick Lewis -280 over Ilir Latifi ($15)
  • Dan Ige +110 over Mirsad Bektic ($5)
  • Kell Brook -1600 over Mark Deluca ($50)
  • Alex Morono -275 over Kalinn Williams ($20)

Latifi was always a little chinny at 205, now he’s coming up to heavyweight to take cinder block punches from Derrick Lewis. I don’t think that will end well.

Ige is a live dog, man. Ige took down one of the hottest fighters in the UFC in Kevin Aguilar, who was on a hell of a roll. It’s worth an easy shot, here.

Last Week: $ +6.95
Year To Date: $ +25.67

