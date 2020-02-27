The Betting Window for February 28-March 1

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can be a member of the biggest cheating scandal in recent memory and have a looooong season ahead of you, while you try to silence those doubters by comically whiffing!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Joseph Parker -2500 over Shawndell Terell Winder ($50)

Julio Cesar Martinez -1600 over Jay Harris ($30)

Joseph Benavidez -145 over Deiveson Figueiredo ($10)

Norma Dumont +180 over Megan Anderson ($5)

Zarah Fairn Dos Santos +500 over Felicia Spencer ($5)

Megan Anderson is one of my absolute favorite fighters in the world, but it’s absolutely maddening how inconsistent she’s become since coming to the UFC. It was if, as soon as she signed, she forgot she was six feet tall and built like a pterodactyl. I’m absolutely flummoxed how she hasn’t at least had a featherweight title shot yet. I think she’ll win, but I don’t feel nearly as confident picking her as I used to.

As I’ve said before, unless you’re Amanda Nunes or Cris Cyborg, no female fighter is that dominant to be more than a -500 favorite. The space between the high-level and medium-level fighters is so small until they have had years to space that out like the men have, that I’ll always play the heavy underdog.

Last Week: $ -0.78

Year To Date: $ -10.70

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.