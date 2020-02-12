The Betting Window for February 14-16

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can be an all-world defender and still not be able to stop a Serbian basketball baby who would prefer to not even be shooting.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Nathaniel Wood -160 over John Dodson ($20)

Jim Miller +120 over Scott Holtzman ($10)

Corey Anderson -210 over Jan Blachowicz ($25)

Lando Vannata -110 over Yancy Medeiros ($20)

Ray Borg -145 over Rogerio Bontorin ($25)

Dodson is 35, his hands have been gone for a couple years, and now his game is falling off. Wood is young, hungry, and well-rounded enough to get the win multiple ways. Dodson was a trailblazer at flyweight, but now he’s a pure gatekeeper.

Corey won the first bout between the two, and now, four-and-a-half years later, his game has gotten much, much better, is on then best run of his career, and Blachowicz is now 36.

Last Week: $ -16.01

Year To Date: $ +9.66

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

