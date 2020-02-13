Golden Boy on DAZN: Fonseca vs. Garcia Picks

WBC Silver Lightweight Championship: Ryan Garcia (c) (19-0) vs. Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2)

Luke Irwin: These two have a lot of finishes under their collective belts. 35 out of 44 wins between the two. Garcia is being positioned by Golden Boy as one of their tippy-top prospects, and Fonseca’s only two losses were for world championships and is only 25 years old. This’ll be closer than maybe even Golden Boy wants, but I think Garcia escapes, and maybe a rematch is in the works. Garcia via SD.

Lightweight Bout: Carlos Morales (19-4-4) vs. Jorge Linares (46-5)

Luke: Clearly just another fight to keep rehabilitate Linares after that stunning knockout to Pablo Cesar Cano last January. Linares via R5 KO.

WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Championship: Alexis Rocha (c) (15-0) vs. Brad Solomon (28-2)

Luke: Solomon is a serviceable journeyman, but coming off of a demolition at the hands of Vergil Ortiz Jr. Rocha via R7 TKO.