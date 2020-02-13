Select Page

Golden Boy on DAZN: Fonseca vs. Garcia Picks

Posted by | Feb 13, 2020 | ,

Golden Boy on DAZN: Fonseca vs. Garcia Picks
By: |

WBC Silver Lightweight Championship: Ryan Garcia (c) (19-0) vs. Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2)

Luke Irwin: These two have a lot of finishes under their collective belts. 35 out of 44 wins between the two. Garcia is being positioned by Golden Boy as one of their tippy-top prospects, and Fonseca’s only two losses were for world championships and is only 25 years old. This’ll be closer than maybe even Golden Boy wants, but I think Garcia escapes, and maybe a rematch is in the works. Garcia via SD.

Lightweight Bout: Carlos Morales (19-4-4) vs. Jorge Linares (46-5)

Luke: Clearly just another fight to keep rehabilitate Linares after that stunning knockout to Pablo Cesar Cano last January.  Linares via R5 KO.

WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Championship: Alexis Rocha (c) (15-0) vs. Brad Solomon (28-2)

Luke: Solomon is a serviceable journeyman, but coming off of a demolition at the hands of Vergil Ortiz Jr. Rocha via R7 TKO.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Golden Boy on DAZN: Fonseca vs. Garcia Picks



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 Pick 'Em Contest

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 Pick &#039;Em Contest

February 10, 2020

Fight of the Day: Bruce Baumgartner vs. Jeffrey Thue

Fight of the Day: Bruce Baumgartner vs. Jeffrey Thue

January 20, 2020

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 22/20

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 22/20

January 22, 2020

UFC 247: Post-fight Press Conference Live Stream

UFC 247: Post-fight Press Conference Live Stream

February 9, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino