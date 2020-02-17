Select Page

Fight of the Day: Shinya Aoki vs. Yuichiro Nagashima

Posted by | Feb 17, 2020 | ,

Fight of the Day: Shinya Aoki vs. Yuichiro Nagashima
By: |

Date: December 31, 2010
Card: Dynamite!! 2010
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

View the original article on Undercard Superstar: Fight of the Day: Shinya Aoki vs. Yuichiro Nagashima



Related Posts

John Dodson Scouting Report

John Dodson Scouting Report

February 10, 2020

Cris Cyborg Career Earnings

Cris Cyborg Career Earnings

January 26, 2020

Fight of the Day: Barry McGuigan vs. Steve Cruz

Fight of the Day: Barry McGuigan vs. Steve Cruz

January 22, 2020

Fight of the Day: Mongsawan Ruk Changmai vs. Toshio Fujiwara

Fight of the Day: Mongsawan Ruk Changmai vs. Toshio Fujiwara

February 11, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino